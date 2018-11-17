Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $7.84 Million Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 39.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,449 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 100,171 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,977.0% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,107,553 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $107,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,859 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $55,356,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $30,275,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $29,050,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 14.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,020,070 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $154,235,000 after purchasing an additional 382,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $45,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $63.67 on Friday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

