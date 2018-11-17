Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 104.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,512,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 63.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,000,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,689 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,191 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $131,500,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $164.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $161.61 and a 12-month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.94.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,488,411.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

