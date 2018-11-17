MiloCoin (MILO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

MiloCoin (CURRENCY:MILO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, MiloCoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. MiloCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,134.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiloCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MiloCoin alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00105675 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000828 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,947.88 or 4.32620963 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00088304 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MiloCoin

MiloCoin (MILO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2017. MiloCoin’s total supply is 10,789,954 coins. MiloCoin’s official Twitter account is @GetMiloCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiloCoin’s official website is www.milocoin.info.

MiloCoin Coin Trading

MiloCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiloCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiloCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiloCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiloCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiloCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.