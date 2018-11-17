Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07.

Several analysts recently commented on NERV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

NERV stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

In other news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph H. Reilly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $87,520 and sold 131,717 shares valued at $1,576,610. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 1,181,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 697,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 266,623 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.