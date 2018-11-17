Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07.

Several analysts recently commented on NERV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

NERV stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

In other news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph H. Reilly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $87,520 and sold 131,717 shares valued at $1,576,610. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 1,181,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 697,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 266,623 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply