Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 418 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 81,315.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,782,000 after buying an additional 1,394,558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,616,000 after buying an additional 597,543 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000.

SPY opened at $273.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $252.92 and a 12-month high of $293.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $1.3226 dividend. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

