Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 11,268 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 112.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,529,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,381,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,253,000 after buying an additional 87,903 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “$41.68” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

