Mitchell Capital Management Co. Takes $538,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $216.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.31.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

