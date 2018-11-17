Mithril Hits Market Capitalization of $81.51 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003792 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, OKEx, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $81.51 million and $5.11 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00023926 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004067 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006414 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002628 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,558,759 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DigiFinex, Bithumb, OKEx, BitForex, ZB.COM, Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank, Ethfinex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

