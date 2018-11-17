MKM Partners Cuts NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target to $235.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.94.

NVIDIA stock traded down $37.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.43. The stock had a trading volume of 49,039,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,799,166. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $161.61 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

In other news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 561.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

