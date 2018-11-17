MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.42 and a one year high of $111.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/mml-investors-services-llc-boosts-stake-in-ishares-national-muni-bond-etf-mub.html.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.