MML Investors Services LLC Has $6.60 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $183.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $164.76 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $4,348,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

