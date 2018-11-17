Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,600 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.36.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $55.52 and a 1-year high of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $159,384.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,785 shares of company stock valued at $499,512 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

