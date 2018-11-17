Moneygram International (MGI) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) were up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 768,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 617,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several analysts recently commented on MGI shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Moneygram International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

The stock has a market cap of $119.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.73 million. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Moneygram International during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 191.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 70,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Moneygram International by 743.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 46,589 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Moneygram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

