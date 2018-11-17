Mongodb (MDB) Trading 10.3% Higher

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.64 and last traded at $79.24. 1,462,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 802,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 57.74% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 46,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $3,350,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 63,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $5,349,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,283 shares of company stock worth $26,869,879. 40.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mongodb in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Mongodb by 409.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mongodb in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

