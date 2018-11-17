MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR (MONOY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $34.05.

About MONOTARO Co Ltd/ADR

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

