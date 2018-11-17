Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $262,000 in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Stock

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 73.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 266.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. CBL & Associates Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.19.
NYSE:CBL opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.08. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $206.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.
About CBL & Associates Properties
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL).
Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.