Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 637,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 490.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 37.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $114.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $73.70 and a one year high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

