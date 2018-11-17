Morgan Stanley Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (HEI) a €74.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Societe Generale set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.11 ($90.83).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €60.02 ($69.79) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a 12-month high of €96.00 ($111.63).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

