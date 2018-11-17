Morgan Stanley Trims Charles Schwab (SCHW) Target Price to $60.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,703,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $17,989,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $404,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,453 shares of company stock worth $19,107,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 164,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 388,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 221,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

