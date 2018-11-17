Morgan Stanley Trims EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) Target Price to $54.00

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut EQM Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut EQM Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.57.

EQM Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 345,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.13.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.115 per share. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 74.1% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 325,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 16.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 22.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

