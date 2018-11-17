Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,632,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,763,000 after acquiring an additional 87,915 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,617,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,656,000 after acquiring an additional 511,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,428,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,951,000 after acquiring an additional 284,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,857,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,435,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,503,000 after acquiring an additional 93,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $109.32 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.0914 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

