Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,707,977 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,707,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 6.22% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 353,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $12.20 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th.

