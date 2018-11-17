Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 3,027 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $148.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $137.80 and a 1 year high of $166.03.

