Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 31,305 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,305 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $21,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 503,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,387,000 after buying an additional 81,234 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,754,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BB&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in BB&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 942,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

BB&T stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

In other BB&T news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $30,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 31,305 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/morningstar-investment-services-llc-sells-31305-shares-of-bbt-co-bbt.html.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.