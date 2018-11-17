Mosaic Co (MOS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187,346 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12,038.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 123.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $175,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $36.67 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mosaic Co (MOS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/mosaic-co-mos-shares-sold-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.