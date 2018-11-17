Moss Coin (MOC) Price Tops $0.0592

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Moss Coin has a market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $110,828.00 worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moss Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Kyber Network and BCEX. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00138276 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00224744 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.33 or 0.10318879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010101 BTC.

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,140,154 tokens. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland. The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land.

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

Moss Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Kyber Network and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

