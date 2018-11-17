Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 29,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 338,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:V opened at $140.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $106.60 and a 1 year high of $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.
In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at $41,355,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised Visa to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.09.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
