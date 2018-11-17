Mr. Amazing Loans (MRAL) and Regional Management (RM) Financial Review

Mr. Amazing Loans (OTC:MRAL) and Regional Management (NYSE:RM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mr. Amazing Loans alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mr. Amazing Loans and Regional Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Amazing Loans 0 1 0 0 2.00 Regional Management 0 3 1 0 2.25

Mr. Amazing Loans presently has a consensus target price of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 56.57%. Regional Management has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Mr. Amazing Loans’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mr. Amazing Loans is more favorable than Regional Management.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mr. Amazing Loans and Regional Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Amazing Loans $1.69 million 2.05 -$5.50 million N/A N/A Regional Management $272.46 million 1.22 $29.96 million $2.26 12.42

Regional Management has higher revenue and earnings than Mr. Amazing Loans.

Risk and Volatility

Mr. Amazing Loans has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regional Management has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Regional Management shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Regional Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Amazing Loans and Regional Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Amazing Loans -360.20% -102.25% -99.34% Regional Management 12.02% 13.74% 4.09%

Summary

Regional Management beats Mr. Amazing Loans on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Amazing Loans

Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides unsecured online consumer loans to individuals in the United States. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 20 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as IEG Holdings Corporation. Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate and fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments repayable at any time without penalty. The company's loans are sourced through branches, direct mail campaigns, retailers, and digital partners, as well as its consumer Website. As of February 13, 2018, it operated through a network of 342 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Amazing Loans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Amazing Loans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.