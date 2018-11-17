M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $74,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 220.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $153,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $4,531,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,269. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $197.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

