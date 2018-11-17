Myomo (MYO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

MYO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Myomo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of MYO stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million.

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

