Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2018

Brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $779.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

NBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Nabors Industries stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,989,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,657,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.72%.

In related news, Director John Yearwood purchased 197,000 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Kotts purchased 100,000 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,933.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,054,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,330,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,829,000 after buying an additional 3,443,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 942.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,895,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 1,713,274 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Nabors Industries by 238.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,420,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,791,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,046,000 after buying an additional 970,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

