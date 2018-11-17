NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

NSTG opened at $16.91 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $481.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 206.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. The company had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 26,895 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $473,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Galakatos sold 85,823 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $1,372,309.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

