National Asset Management Inc. Buys 988 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $124,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 156.0% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $201,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $210,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 29,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $334.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,997,143.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,760. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity set a $316.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $301.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.58.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $354.31 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $244.59 and a fifty-two week high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/national-asset-management-inc-buys-988-shares-of-tesla-inc-tsla.html.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.