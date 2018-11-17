National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 148.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,773.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 933.3% in the second quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/national-asset-management-inc-has-4-03-million-holdings-in-ishares-core-sp-mid-cap-etf-ijh.html.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.