National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $182.77 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $157.96 and a 12 month high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

