National Bank Financial Comments on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s FY2018 Earnings (APR)

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

TSE:APR opened at C$9.95 on Thursday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$11.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

