National Bank of Canada (NA) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Barclays

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NA. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Shares of NA traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$60.70. 497,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,840. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$58.58 and a 1-year high of C$65.95.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 6.38999968207909 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon sold 62,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.01, for a total transaction of C$4,082,628.00. Also, insider Alain Legris sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.71, for a total transaction of C$45,297.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,094.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

