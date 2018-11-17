National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

NTIOF opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.32. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $53.84.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

