National Beverage (FIZZ) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $138.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $90.68 on Thursday. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.17.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. National Beverage had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $292.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.40 million. Research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

