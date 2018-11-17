National Fuel Gas (NFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of National Fuel Gas have outperformed its industry over the past six months. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings were lower than expected due to less than anticipated natural gas realized prices. The company’s systematic capital expenditure helped it to strengthen operation and production in the Appalachian region. It is expanding its midstream operation to provide support by transporting and storing higher volume of natural gas. The company has a long history of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments. However, adherence to stringent regulation relating to natural gas drilling, fluctuation in natural gas prices, weather variation in its service territories and competitive natural gas are headwinds. In addition, the rising interest rates will increase the cost of the ongoing capital projects, impacting margins.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.08. 693,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,494. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,371,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 448.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 51,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

