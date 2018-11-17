National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGHC shares. BidaskClub raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on National General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National General by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 120,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of National General by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in National General by 36.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in National General by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 93,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National General by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 593,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,522. National General has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.76.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. National General had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National General will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

