National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Given Strong Sell Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their strong sell rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Considering a host of bearish issues, the investment thesis on National Oilwell Varco is recalibrated to Sell. The pessimistic outlook on the oilfield equipment supplier follows the company's third-quarter underperformance amid the weak offshore market and slowdown in the United States. In particular, National Oilwell Varco is witnessing continued challenges in the offshore markets to which it is heavily exposed being a leading service provider to that industry. National Oilwell Varco also had to bear the brunt of cost inflation and tepid pressure pumping demand. Considering these headwinds, National Oilwell Varco is expected to perform below the industry.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NOV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.27.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. 2,797,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,120. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Independent Order of Foresters lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 19.7% during the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 7,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 113,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 21.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 38,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

