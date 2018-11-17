National Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Barings BDC (BBDC)

National Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

“ Barings wrapped up its first partial quarter as external manager to the formally internally managed TCAP vehicle. As a reminder, Barings officially took the helm on 8/3/18. NII/share came in at ($0.59) although this was largely from the compensation packages paid to the Triangle executives leaving. From 8/3/18-9/30/18, Barings earned NII/share of $0.06/share. The company declared a $0.10/share dividend for 4Q18.



 NAV/share finished 9/30/18 at $11.91. It is worth noting that Triangle was responsible for the loss on NAV from $13.70 at 6/30/18 to $11.72 at 7/31/18 (post the asset sales). Thus, Barings actually added $0.19/share to NAV in less than two months. The NAV increase by Barings was a result of tender offer accretion, out-earning the dividend of $0.03/share with NII/share of $0.06, and realized and unrealized gains on its portfolio.



 Barings purchased $1.23 billion of BSL with $277.0 million of sales and repayments. For middle market credit, the company had $87.0 million commitments. We expect Barings should still continue to add to BSL along with MM originations and we think that this should especially be the case through 1Q19-3Q19 when we expect technical dislocation in credit markets to permit the firm to make attractive BSL purchases.



 Thus far, Barings is on the right track. Fees are low, the company has made an accretive tender for shares in the 9/30/18 quarter, and the external manager has a significant investment in the stock. We continue to take a wait and see approach to see how the proprietary originations unfold in the portfolio, however.



 We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to ($0.04) from $0.63 and our 2019 NII/share estimate to $0.83 from $0.72 and are maintaining our NEUTRAL rating and $13 price target.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $518.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 224.44 and a quick ratio of 224.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

