Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Major Shareholder Buys $23,293.64 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $23,293.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 13,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,994. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets.

