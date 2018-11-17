Needham & Company LLC Trims MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Target Price to $27.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.45.

MTSI stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,842. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $151.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 309,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

