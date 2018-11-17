Neovasc (NVCN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.39

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 17383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neovasc by 837.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,754,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 48,020,900 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in Neovasc by 2,416.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 46,032,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 44,203,204 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Neovasc by 350.7% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 19,120,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 14,878,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the third quarter worth about $1,917,000.
About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.
See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.