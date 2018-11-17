NetApp (NTAP) Given a $100.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) has been assigned a $100.00 target price by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. NetApp has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 46,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $3,953,036.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $621,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,358.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,926 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,444. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 589.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 16,433.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

