NetEase (NTES) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTES. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NetEase from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered NetEase from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.91.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.41. The company had a trading volume of 836,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,591. NetEase has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $377.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.30). NetEase had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NetEase by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

