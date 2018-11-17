Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 34420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Get Neurometrix alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Neurometrix Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.90% of Neurometrix worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Neurometrix (NURO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.98” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/neurometrix-nuro-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-98.html.

About Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.