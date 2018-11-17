Neurometrix (NURO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.98

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 34420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.
The stock has a market cap of $7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.41.
Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Neurometrix Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.90% of Neurometrix worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
About Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO)
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
