Neutron (NTRN) Price Hits $0.0167 on Major Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $651,163.00 and $1,716.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00012972 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000789 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 38,985,748 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

